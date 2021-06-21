Traffic

Add a car fire to rush hour, and what do you get? Gridlock on the Airport Expressway

A car fire on the Airport Expressway has left traffic at a standstill during Monday’s morning rush hour in Miami-Dade County. Florida Department of Transportation

A black Toyota sedan caught fire just before 7:30 a.m. and shut down two eastbound lanes of the expressway, also known as State Road 112, near Okeechobee Road and Northwest 27th Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. No injuries were reported, troopers said.

Video posted by Total Traffic Miami just after 8 a.m. shows traffic barely moving in the eastbound lanes.

Drivers should expect heavy delays and seek alternate routes.

This bulletin will be updated.

