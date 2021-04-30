1 killed in moped-truck crash at SW 8th Street intersection during rush hour, police say

A 58-year-old man riding a moped who was swerving around traffic died early Friday when he collided with a truck at the intersection of 97th Avenue and Southwest Eighth Street, police said. Courtesy of Lynn Bermudez

A 58-year-old man who was swerving around traffic in a moped died early Friday when he collided with a truck at the intersection of Southwest Eighth Street and 97th Avenue, police said.

The crash happened around 6 a.m., and shut down a stretch of road during Friday’s morning rush hour. As of 8:45 a.m., some areas were still closed.

Here’s what Miami-Dade police say happened:

A man in a Toyota Tacoma driving south on 97th Avenue was waiting to make a left turn onto Eighth Street. Meanwhile, the man riding the moped was heading north on 97th Avenue when he went against traffic to skip the cars in front of him, police said.

As the truck began to turn left, the moped driver came back into his lane in the intersection and the two collided, police said.

The moped driver died in the hospital, police said. The 55-year-old driver of the truck was not injured.

Officers are investigating the crash and indicated the truck driver will not be cited.