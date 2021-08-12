Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Florida

Health Department issues red tide advisory for parts of Anna Maria Island

Manatee

The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County issued red tide advisories Thursday for select beaches of Anna Maria Island.

Health officials said samples taken have shown the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism responsible for red tide, in low to moderate levels at the north and south ends of the island.

“People should use caution when visiting the beaches,” the health department said in a prepared statement.

People may experience mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms in the affected areas similar to having a mild cold. Those who suffer from breathing problems such as asthma, may experience more severe symptoms.

The symptoms generally go away when you leave the area or go indoors into an air conditioned environment.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Manatee DOH recommends the following:

2 red tide.jpg
08/12/21—The Florida Department of Health issued red tide advisories along parts of Anna Maria Island Thursday, including the northern tip of the island near Rod and Reel Pier. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

The advisory comes a day after samples showed patchy areas of red tide off of several beaches along Anna Maria Island as Manatee County staff reported about 40 tons of red-tide related debris, including dead fish, had been taken to the landfill thus far.

The advisories are just the latest to be issued as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has already reported strong to low levels of red tide in other areas of the island, including Palma Sola and Tampa bays, as well as medium conditions offshore of Holmes Beach.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Forecast conditions note that the patchy blooms of red tide could linger around the island at least through Saturday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has recently launched a respiratory conditions forecast that allows people to check up-to-date red tide conditions on individual beaches. As of Wednesday afternoon, very low to moderate levels of irritation were predicted for beaches on Anna Maria Island and Longboat Key. See the latest respiratory forecast at habforecast.gcoos.org.

Mote Marine Laboratory also provides daily updates on the red tide impacts via its beach conditions tracker, which is updated by lifeguards. See the latest reports at visitbeaches.org.

Meanwhile, red tide still maintains a strong hold on shorelines to the south of Manatee County. Bloom levels of K. brevis were observed up and down Sarasota County’s coastline in recent days, including high concentrations around Longboat Key, Lido Key and at the south end of Casey Key.

Reporter Ryan Ballogg contributed some information for this story.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service