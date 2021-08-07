Manatee deputy leaves a Bible for woman who tried to kill her, saying, ‘I forgive you’

Manatee County sheriff’s detective April Culbreath had something in her hands as she addressed the court to speak directly to the woman who tried to kill her.

Culbreath spoke to Katerina Van Fossen, 24, of Bradenton, telling her, “I forgive you.” And when she was done speaking, she left a Bible for Van Fossen, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Aug. 5 following a plea deal with prosecutors.

Culbreath was hit by a vehicle being driven by Van Fossen, who was attempting to escape several deputies who had her boxed in at the Mad Mark’s parking lot at First street and 30th Avenue East at about 11:45 a.m. Jan. 20.

As deputies began to close in, Van Fossen accelerated toward Culbreath, knocking her to the ground.

Since getting hit, Culbreath has struggled with health issues.

Deputies were seeking Van Fossen, who was involved in an earlier crash while driving a stolen vehicle. She had struck several vehicles and drove away.

Culbreath used her vehicle to try and block Van Fossen from leaving the parking lot as two other units closed in from behind. As soon as Culbreath exited her vehicle, Van Fossen drove straight at the detective.

Van Fossen was convicted of second-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, motor vehicle theft, fleeing to elude and leaving the scene of a crash.

“I had an oath to uphold and a responsibility to the citizens of Manatee County to stop you so you could not harm anyone else,” Culbreath said to Van Fossen. “I feared, deep in my gut, that if we did not stop you, you would have, without a doubt, darted onto U.S. 41, during lunch hour traffic, harming or killing an innocent citizen.”

In an official release after the sentencing, the sheriff’s office said Culbreath is lucky to be alive but continues to suffer pain from the injuries caused that day.

Culbreath spoke of the long-term impact of Van Fossen’s actions, but also read a message from the Bible she would later give to Van Fossen. She told Van Fossen that she forgives her, “and truly hopes she is able to turn her life around and accept God into her heart.”

The sheriff’s office praised Culbreath for her bravery, noting she “is a survivor and a hero, and she remains committed to serving our community. For that, we are forever grateful.”

Van Fossen also was sentenced to 10 years of supervised release at the conclusion of serving her 25-year sentence.

Just two months before running down Culbreath, Van Fossen was arrested, accused of stealing her sick father’s credit cards and going on a spending spree. She spent thousands of dollars on tattoos, nudity clubs and other charges.

The parents dropped the criminal charges but sued Van Fossen in civil court and were awarded $15,000.