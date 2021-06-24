Gov. Ron DeSantis headed to South Florida after Champlain Tower condo collapse

Gov. Ron DeSantis is headed to South Florida after a condo building in Surfside partially collapsed early Thursday morning, killing at least one person and injuring more than a dozen others.

At a news conference at Hillsborough Community College, DeSantis said the quick work of first responders saved lives, but warned, “we are bracing from some bad news given the destruction.”

“I just want to thank everybody who responded to the condo collapse down in Surfside, and we had a major, major structure and one side of it collapsed in the wee hours of the morning,’‘ he said, noting that he spoke with local mayors of Surfside and Bal Harbor.

“The first responders were able to save a lot of people. They are going to be going through more and, you know, it’s a really, really tragic situation so we’ll hope for the best in terms of additional recoveries, although we are bracing for some bad news just given the destruction that we’re seeing.”

Thank you to those who have responded to the tragic building collapse in Surfside. These first responders saved lives. The state has emergency response personnel on site and will assist in any way it can. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 24, 2021

DeSantis said he will be traveling to the area “shortly” and the state will provide assistance “in any way that we can.”

“But I do think the quick response was very important and I do think it saved lives. So I want to thank the folks for their bravery in doing that.”