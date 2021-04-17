Myakka City man didn’t want to pay a vet bill. He shot his dog instead, cops say

A 79-year-old Myakka City man is facing an aggravated animal cruelty charge for allowing his dog to starve and then executing the animal, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Kenneth Harwick told a witness who was inquiring about the dog’s health and offering to take it to the veterinarian for Harwick that he refused to pay to take care of his dog. The witness said Harwick also said he would hide the dog from police if they came and “put a bullet in the dog’s head,” before he would seek medical care for the animal.

According to the arrest warrant, deputies found the dog with a single gunshot wound to its head.

Deputies first began investigating calls about “a severely emaciated dog” in January after witnesses photographed the dog laying outside Harwick’s property and began sharing the photos on social media in an attempt to find its owner, according to the warrant.

Witnesses were able to determine the dog belonged to Harwick and contacted law enforcement.

When deputies and Manatee County Animal Services arrived at the property on Thursday, they heard a single gunshot. After making contact with Harwick, officials say he admitted the dog was his and that he had shot it.

The dog’s body, which was described as being so thin its bones were protruding from its skin, was taken for necropsy where it was discovered that more of a third of its remaining weight was backed up feces.

Harwick claimed the dog had gotten into chicken bones, but the necropsy showed it had been feeding on chickens out of starvation and also had ingested rat poison.

“The defendant’s refusal to seek veterinary care for the dog caused the dog to starve and become emaciated thus causing inexcusable, needless suffering over an extended period of time,” the warrant states.

Harwick was booked into the Manatee County jail for aggravated animal cruelty on Thursday and was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.