Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger buys Lakewood Ranch mansion for his girlfriend

Will Rolling Stones legendary rocker front man Mick Jagger be seen around Lakewood Ranch?

It’s possible.

Jagger has purchased his current girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, a former ballerina with the American Ballet Theatre, a $2 million home at 15809 Clearlake Ave., in Lakewood Ranch’s Lake Club

Michael Saunders & Company’s Lakewood Ranch Agent Tina Ciaccio brokered the deal.

“It was pretty cool,” Ciaccio said. “They ended up seeing the home during a safe time appointment through the Realtor’s phone. It was cool to hear his voice. He bought the house for Melanie and their little boy. They loved it for the privacy and his security team came out and vetted the property.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ciaccio said it’s hard to top selling a home to Mick Jagger, but she has sold homes to professional athletes, as well. Ciaccio said Hamrick was primarily the one asking questions about the home’s layout and spaces. Jagger was more interested in its quality construction and whether there was enough privacy for him to come and go without being noticed.

What do you buy your girlfriend for #Christmas? In the case of Sir Mick Jagger, a mansion in sunny Florida. Via @pagesixhttps://t.co/mP4F6q4vx3 — Richard Eden (@richardaeden) December 17, 2020

“They are definitely cool people to work with and this was Melanie’s first home buying experience,” Ciaccio said.

Besides privacy, the driving force behind the sale was its location near Hamrick’s family, who live in Bradenton.

The Mark Rutenburg estate is a four-bedroom home sitting on .35 of an acre on a peninsula surrounded with lake views.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

12/17/2020 - Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones bought this estate in The Lake Club, at Lakewood Ranch, because it is close to where his girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, has family in Bradenton.

The purchase was finalized on Oct. 28.

Hamrick, 34, and Jagger, 77, have a 4-year-old son together.