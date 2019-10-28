Waiting on something in the mail? It may be scattered along Interstate 75

A crash involving two semi-trucks in Hillsborough County on Monday morning left mail and packages strewn all over southbound lanes of Interstate 75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At about 7:15 a.m., a tractor trailer carrying mail for the U.S. Postal Service was headed south on I-75 at about mile marker 247 — approaching Big Bend Road — when the driver failed to stay in his lane. The tractor trailer crashed into the back of another tractor trailer carrying water and produce that was stopped on the shoulder while two flat tires were being repair.

As a result of the crash, a significant amount of the mail the first semi was hauling was scattered on the highway.

TRAFFIC: One lane is open on SB I-75 between US 301 and Big Bend Road due to a crash involving two semi-trucks. At least one of the trucks was carrying mail which has scattered all over the roadway. Traffic Map: https://t.co/FUHRUX9N4B pic.twitter.com/ymbJOCg8Pw — Spectrum Bay News 9 (@BN9) October 28, 2019

