Panhandler charged with threatening to beat up victim who wouldn’t give her $1

A 46-year-old Bradenton panhandler has been charged with threatening a woman who wouldn’t give her $1, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

About 6 p.m. Thursday, Melanie Leff was panhandling in the 2800 of 14th Street West. Deputies responding to a complaint that Leff had threatened to beat someone walking by her after she refused to give her $1, saw and heard Leff yelling profanities at someone inside a car stopped at the red light.

Deputies arrested Leff on charges of panhandling and engaging in conduct that implies threat of injury.

Deputies said that while Leff was being taken to the Manatee County jail, she “was extremely aggressive and verbally abusive.”

Leff bonded out of jail the following day.