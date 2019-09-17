Naked female inmate attacks, injures deputy at Manatee jail, cops say

Manatee deputy fired after investigation into excessive force on jail inmate Manatee County Sheriff’s corrections deputy Tyler LeMond, 21, was fired after an internal investigation found his "escalation of force was unwarranted and unreasonable," against an inmate. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Manatee County Sheriff’s corrections deputy Tyler LeMond, 21, was fired after an internal investigation found his "escalation of force was unwarranted and unreasonable," against an inmate.

A 46-year-old female inmate faces additional charges after she attacked and bit a deputy at the Manatee County jail, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Awanda Baker on Sept. 12 was being housed in a special section of the jail reserved for inmates who display “constant behavioral problems,” deputies say. Just after 8 p.m., Baker was being disruptive and was warned several times that she would be pepper sprayed by a female deputy trying to get Baker to calm down, according to the arrest report.

Baker refused to stop her behavior and the female deputy ultimately entered the cell in an attempt to spray her, the report states.

Deputies say Baker managed to cover her face with a blanket at the moment the deputy sprayed and then emerged “completely naked, bum rushed (the deputy) and began hitting her.”

Other deputies joined the fray and ended up on the ground struggling to restrain Baker “who was naked and covered in spray,” the report states.

The female deputy was struck several times in the back of the head and neck area and suffered three significant bite marks, according to the report.

The female deputy was transported to the hospital to be treated for the bite wounds and a neck injury, the report states.

According to jail records, Baker was in custody for not answering a summons on a prior misdemeanor battery charge and is now being held on two felony charges of battery on a law enforcement officer with violence. She remains in custody on bonds totaling $11,500.