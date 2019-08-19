He was found hurt near downtown shuffleboard courts. Cops say it was an attempted homicide

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Bradenton police are searching for information on an attack that left a man hospitalized and are investigating the incident as an attempted homicide.

Police say the attack occurred near the city’s shuffleboard courts located at 1525 Ballard Park Drive in the early-morning hours of Aug. 14.

BPD tweeted out limited details on Sunday, saying the victim taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The victim is being identified in hopes that someone may know him and have information on who may have attacked him. He is identified as Darren Michael Kersey.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jay Gow at 941-932-9373.

Information also can be emailed to crimetips@cityofbradenton.com.

We need YOUR help with information on an attempted homicide that occurred on August 14th in the early morning hours.

If you have any information please contact Detective Jay Gow at (941) 932-9373 #OneCityOneTeam #bradentonpd pic.twitter.com/v3N2YaqVfW — Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) August 16, 2019

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 or email a tip anonymously to manateecripestoppers.com.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the unknown suspect could be eligible for a reward up to $3,000.

Police say Kersey remains in the hospital with “trauma to the upper body.”

No further information was available Monday.