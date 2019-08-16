A Florida man’s burglary ends with a car and keys covered in cheese, police say

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

A Sarasota County man didn’t just steal a car from a garage Friday — he also took some cheese dip and wine, deputies said.

Deputies responded to a Nokomis neighborhood just before 8 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

When they arrived, 23-year-old Joseph Valderrama was standing near a disabled car with yellow stains on his shirt. Deputies later learned a nearby garage was burglarized — two bottles of wine and some cheese dip were taken from a refrigerator.

Sarasota County detectives arrested a Joseph Valderrama, 23, for stealing wine, cheese dip and car from a garage. Another car in the same garage was covered in cheese and so were the keys. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

One car was taken from the garage and wasfound locked in the driveway, while the other car was left inside the garage covered in cheese.

The keys to the stolen car were found inside the refrigerator — also covered in cheese.

While interviewing Valderrama, deputies said he admitted to committing the burglary.

Valderrama was charged with two counts of burglary and one count of vehicle theft. He remains in custody in the Sarasota County Jail on $10,500 bond.