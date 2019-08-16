Florida
A Florida man’s burglary ends with a car and keys covered in cheese, police say
A Sarasota County man didn’t just steal a car from a garage Friday — he also took some cheese dip and wine, deputies said.
Deputies responded to a Nokomis neighborhood just before 8 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
When they arrived, 23-year-old Joseph Valderrama was standing near a disabled car with yellow stains on his shirt. Deputies later learned a nearby garage was burglarized — two bottles of wine and some cheese dip were taken from a refrigerator.
One car was taken from the garage and wasfound locked in the driveway, while the other car was left inside the garage covered in cheese.
The keys to the stolen car were found inside the refrigerator — also covered in cheese.
While interviewing Valderrama, deputies said he admitted to committing the burglary.
Valderrama was charged with two counts of burglary and one count of vehicle theft. He remains in custody in the Sarasota County Jail on $10,500 bond.
