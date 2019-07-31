Florida man threatens pet store workers, cops say. He also may have targeted Congress

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 34-year-old Pinellas County man is facing charges after he threatened to kill employees at a Palm Harbor Pet Supermarket on July 30, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Blaine was already being investigated by the U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Department of State for allegedly making threats toward members of Congress because he was upset about the length of time it was taking to resolve his passport issues.

Jonathan Blaine faces multiple charges including false reporting concerning planting a bomb, and explosive or a weapon of mass destruction, or use of firearms in a violent manner.

According to the arrest report, deputies responded to the Pet Supermarket around 6:11 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to a harassing phone call. Deputies arrived to find the business closed as a safety precaution due to the nature of the threats.

Deputies say Blaine entered the store and tried to pay for dog food using a mobile app, but was told the business no longer accepts those payments. It escalated from there as Blaine became verbally aggressive.

Employees told deputies that the situation was getting out of hand so they ushered other customers to the back of the store and away from Blaine for safety’s sake.

Deputies say Blaine eventually left the store, but called later that day making threats to, “stab or shoot someone at the business.”

Customer service employees who fielded the call told deputies that Blaine said if it wasn’t for his girlfriend, he would have come back and shot someone.

Deputies made contact with Blaine at his home, where he admitted to the allegations, according to the report. He denied owning any firearms, but deputies located a handgun inside the home that belongs to Blaine’s girlfriend.

According to the report, federal authorities began investigating Blaine for making threatening comments towards members of Congress in May. Blaine told detectives he was joking and claimed he had no intentions of following through with his threats.

No one found it funny and Blaine was booked into the Pinellas County jail as the investigation continues.