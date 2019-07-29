Florida

Teenager claims he has ‘every right’ to break into car at dealership, cops say

Brand new concept to stop car burglaries!

The Davie Police Department urges people to lock their doors as the first step in preventing a vehicle burglary. Don't make it easy for criminals by leaving your vehicle unlocked. In 2016, 47% of burglaries in Davie occurred to unlocked vehicles. By
Up Next
The Davie Police Department urges people to lock their doors as the first step in preventing a vehicle burglary. Don't make it easy for criminals by leaving your vehicle unlocked. In 2016, 47% of burglaries in Davie occurred to unlocked vehicles. By
Manatee

A belligerent 15-year-old Bradenton boy received some adult education on what it means to be a criminal when he and his friends broke into a vehicle at the Autoway Ford dealership in the 5000 block of 14th Street West, Manatee County sheriff’s deputies say.

According to the report, the juveniles broke into the vehicle at 4:28 a.m. on July 25 and deputies made contact with the 15-year-old who was sitting in the front seat.

The 15-year-old was “adamant that he had every right to be at the dealership looking at cars, since he is allegedly in the market to buy a new car,” the report states, though the dealership was closed at that time of day.

The deputy attempted, “to educate” the boy about being at a closed business, especially at 4 a.m., but the juvenile said he is, “grown and could do whatever he wanted to do.”

The juvenile further stated that he knows the law and that he has, “ right to be sitting in the car since he is thinking about buying it.”

Since the deputy’s attempts to verbally educated the juvenile didn’t appear to be working, the 15-year-old received a real life education in being handcuffed and charged with a felony burglary of a conveyance.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  