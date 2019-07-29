Florida
Teenager claims he has ‘every right’ to break into car at dealership, cops say
Brand new concept to stop car burglaries!
A belligerent 15-year-old Bradenton boy received some adult education on what it means to be a criminal when he and his friends broke into a vehicle at the Autoway Ford dealership in the 5000 block of 14th Street West, Manatee County sheriff’s deputies say.
According to the report, the juveniles broke into the vehicle at 4:28 a.m. on July 25 and deputies made contact with the 15-year-old who was sitting in the front seat.
The 15-year-old was “adamant that he had every right to be at the dealership looking at cars, since he is allegedly in the market to buy a new car,” the report states, though the dealership was closed at that time of day.
The deputy attempted, “to educate” the boy about being at a closed business, especially at 4 a.m., but the juvenile said he is, “grown and could do whatever he wanted to do.”
The juvenile further stated that he knows the law and that he has, “ right to be sitting in the car since he is thinking about buying it.”
Since the deputy’s attempts to verbally educated the juvenile didn’t appear to be working, the 15-year-old received a real life education in being handcuffed and charged with a felony burglary of a conveyance.
Comments