Army veteran, 77, dies in hit-and-run crash. He was in a wheelchair, FHP says

The Florida Highway Patrol is interviewing a 90-year-old suspected in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 77-year-old Army veteran while he tried to cross the road in his wheelchair.

The accident occurred at the Pinehurst Drive and Moog Road intersection.

FHP troopers say Larry Small was legally crossing the road within an intersection when the driver of a minivan entered the intersection and collided with Small’s motorized wheelchair. Small was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver left the scene.

Troopers recovered the minivan late Monday, releasing the news early Tuesday morning. The owner is being considered as a “person of interest” as the investigation continues.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Neighbors told Spectrum Bay News 9 that Small was well liked and respected in the community.

“Horrible what happened,” neighbor Craig Smith told Bay News 9. “I used to see him all the time going up and down the road in his wheelchair. Great gentleman. Great personality. For someone to leave a man dying in the middle of the road is just horrible.”