Custodian at Tampa high school charged with sexually battering student

A Tampa Catholic High School janitor is behind bars on multiple felony counts after investigators say he sexually battered a minor.

According to a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office press release, Herbert Jones, 31, faces three counts of sexual battery of a victim older than 12 and under 18, as well as one count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Jones admitted to sexually battering the victim. The sheriff’s office notes the crime did not take place on the school campus and the victim is not a student at the school where Jones worked as a custodian the previous school year.

Investigators are trying to determine if there are more victims, according to Fox 13. Anyone with information can call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

According to the press release, the victim, “tried to refuse his advances.”

Hillsborough sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Granit told ABC Action News, “We have a predator that we know he has acted once, we want to make sure that he hasn’t done this to other people.”

Jones had strong ties to Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Tampa and deputies also want to speak to church members, particularly parents as the investigation continues.

“It is really shocking but I’m glad they they’re doing the right thing and getting him away from children and young teens that are about to be adults,” said recent Tampa Catholic High School graduate Angela Miranda.