Columbia native not expected to survive after being hit by a car in Florida, dad says

Columbia native London Harrell is in the hospital after the UCF student was hit by a driver charged with DUI. Facebook Screen Grab

A college student from Columbia suffered traumatic injuries Saturday when she was hit by a driver who has been charged with DUI, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

London Harrell was hurt so severely while walking near her campus at the University of Central Florida that her father said he does not expect the 21-year-old will survive, WOFL reported.

“Our daughter is in ICU in extremely critical condition. She is currently being kept alive by a respirator and is in a coma. Her survival does not appear likely,” Harrell’s father said in court while pleading with a judge to deny bond for Yousuf Hasan, the accused hit-and-run driver, according to the TV station.

His request was not granted, as the 25-year-old man was released after posting his $11,500 bail, per WKMG.

Charged with DUI resulting in serious bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident, Hasan apologized on his way out of the courtroom, WFTV reported.

“Deeply, I’m sorry,” Hasan said, according to the TV station. “I was intoxicated. I was not aware.”

It was not the only collision Hasan is accused of being involved in near the Orlando campus that night.

The Highway Patrol said before Harrell was hit, Hasan’s car lost its front bumper after he crashed into another car and drove away, Knight News reported.

According to the Highway Patrol, Harrell was “walking well into the grass lawn” when she was hit, per WOFL.

As was the case with the first collision minutes earlier, the Highway Patrol said Hasan did not stop and that he was found “sleeping on the ground behind his car in a parking lot,” WKMG reported.

There was damage to the windshield of his car where blood was found, along with hair that matched Harrell’s color, according to Knight News.

Although his Breathalyzer test result was .000, the Highway Patrol said Hasan “had bloodshot, glassy eyes, slurred speech and was stumbling” after failing a field sobriety test, per WFTV.

Results from a blood test are pending, WOFL reported.

Harrell, a Spring Valley High School graduate, according to her Facebook page, suffered severe injuries, which were detailed by her father while petitioning the judge not to free Hasan.

“She is missing parts of her skull and her brain matter was splattered on the car that hit her. She has broken legs and her right eye could not be found,” Harrell’s father said, according to Knight News.

The judge explained why he granted bond, saying Hasan could not be held because his charges are “neither capital offenses nor are punishable by life in prison,” WFTV reported.

Should Harrell die, Hasan’s charges will be upgraded and the punishment he faces could be more severe, per WOFL.

Harrell’s family said she is a rising senior at UCF, where she is majoring in hospitality management, and is a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, according to WIS.

A prayer vigil for Harrell will be held Friday at 8 p.m. in Blythewood’s Doko Meadows Park, WLTX reported.

