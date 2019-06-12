Cops bust dog fighting ring. Eight Florida men are in custody

Woman rehabilitates abused dogs who ‘deserve a second chance’ Regenia Brabham of Byron, Ga., has made it her work to rehabilitate abused dogs, so they can be adopted. Some of those animals are survivors of illegal dog fighting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Regenia Brabham of Byron, Ga., has made it her work to rehabilitate abused dogs, so they can be adopted. Some of those animals are survivors of illegal dog fighting.

Eight Gadsen County residents are now behind bars and face more than 80 federal charges after law enforcement busted a dog fighting ring in Quincy, just northwest of Tallahassee.

The indictments were announced Tuesday by the Gadsen County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Attorney Larry Keefe.

“The United States Attorney’s Office takes allegations of dog fighting very seriously,” Keefe said in a prepared statement. “Our society can be judged, in part, by how we treat our animals. This office will work with our partners at the federal, state and local levels to pursue such cases vigorously.”

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that one of the defendants is alleged to have left a dog unattended in a swimming pool, allowing it to drown.

The operation, according to the Democrat involved about 100 dogs.

Those charged in the case face up to five years in federal prison per count and four of the eight were additionally arrested on federal drug trafficking charges for the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine and ecstasy, or MDMA.

“We will not tolerate drug dealing, dog fighting or anything like that in Gadsen County”, Sherrif Morris Young told reporters during a press conference Tuesday.

Young said the investigation began 18 months ago, involving his office, the Department of Agriculture, Homeland Security, the Drug Enforcement Administration, as well as several other agencies.

Most of the dogs used for fighting were recovered and placed with foster groups. One had recently died and many had cuts and bruises from fighting.

The suspects include:

Jermaine Terrell Hadley, 31, Quincy

Devar San Jacus Donaldson, 27, Quincy

Sarlem Shanquell McMillian, 23, Quincy

Randell Lavel Colston, 47, Quincy

Bob Streets, 35, Quincy

Zanntayfey Yohoun Bennett, 35, Quincy

Dennis Lamar Howard, 45, Chattahoochee

Leonard Safford, 37, Gretna

Young said there would be more to come as the investigation continues and warned anyone involved, “We are going to come for them.”