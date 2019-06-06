A black bear wandered onto a busy Florida highway, and it didn’t go well for anyone

A black bear came out of the woods and walked on to I-75 South near Bonita Beach causing a three-vehicle crash. Sun-Sentinel

What caused three vehicles to crash Thursday morning wasn’t what you would expect on a Florida interstate.

At 5:53 a.m., a 300- to 500-pound eight foot black bear came out of the woods and walked onto southbound I-75 near Bonita Beach.

The beast caused a disastrous chain of events, said Kenneth Watson, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

A semi-truck tried to swerve out of the way of the bear, but hit another semi-truck, he said. A car was also involved in the crash.

Three people had to be taken to hospitals, one of them airlifted with critical but non-life threatening injuries, he said.

The bear died on the highway.

The condition of the other two injured is unknown.

Watson said that while animals do freak out drivers and cause crashes in Florida, bears are not usually the suspect.