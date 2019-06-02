Father, stepmother now face murder charges in death of former Myakka City child

Neighbor recalls Myakka City child possibly looking through trash for food Karen Graham lived next door to the family of Eduardo Posso, the child who recently died in Indiana and was the victim of torture and starvation, in Myakka City before they left the area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Karen Graham lived next door to the family of Eduardo Posso, the child who recently died in Indiana and was the victim of torture and starvation, in Myakka City before they left the area.

The father and stepmother of a 12-year-old boy who used to attend Myakka Elementary School now face murder charges after Eduardo Posso died last month in Indiana.

Probable cause to charge Luis Posso, 32, and Dayana Medina-Flores, 26, with murder was found by an Indiana Circuit Court judge, according to a Facebook post from the Monroe County (Indiana) Sheriff’s Department.

Eduardo was declared dead on May 24 after his father took the severely emaciated boy to Bloomington Hospital.

Posso and Medina-Flores have been in jail in Indiana since Friday on multiple charges of neglect in connection to Eduardo’s death. With the murder charges, they are being held without bond.

Medina-Flores, from Mexico, is also being held on an ICE detainer, according to the sheriff’s department.

Eduardo and his three siblings, ages 9, 5 and 2, had been pulled out of Manatee County school in December, and were in Indiana traveling with the couple who were working as contractors, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. Posso and Flores were promoting several businesses, including a show by Manatee County-based Cirque Italia.

Eduardo previously attended Myakka City Elementary School.

Twelve-year-old Eduardo Pusso, of Myakka City, died in an Indiana hospital last week afte he was brought in with signs of severe abuse. His father and stepmother are now facing charges. Provided by Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Indiana Provided photo

Before Eduardo’s death or arrival in Indiana, local child protective investigators were called to Eduardo’s home five times in approximately 18 months after reports of abuse from his grandmother, his school and anonymous tipsters. Investigators were most recently called to the Myakka City home in November.

Each time, investigators could not substantiate the abuse reports, saying they found no signs of neglect or abuse, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, which handles child welfare cases in the county for the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Though Eduardo was pictured smiling during his last visit with child protective investigators in December, neighbors told the Bradenton Herald they recalled hearing verbal abuse and watched the boy being forced to do manual labor.

Restraints and a dog’s shock collar found in the Bloomington, Indiana motel room that Eduardo Posso and his family were staying leading up to his death. Monroe County Sheriff's Office Provided photo

After Eduardo’s death, Indiana investigators searched the Bloomington motel room where the family was staying. They found restraints, a dog’s shock collar and a web-based security system that officials believe connected to applications on the phones of Posso and Flores.

Several photos and videos showing Eduardo in the tub restrained and wearing a shock collar were also found on the couple’s phones, according to the sheriff’s department.

When he died, Eduardo’s body was covered in bruises and he had zero percent body fat.

Posso and Flores told investigators Eduardo “acted up the most” and was the one they had “issues” with, the sheriff’s department said in a previous news conference.

Posso and Flores are also facing multiple charges of felony child neglect and one count each of confinement. Posso also faces one count of domestic battery.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said a private funeral service will be held in Indiana for Eduardo before his body is returned to family.

A vigil for Eduardo was expected to be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Myakka Family Worship Center.