Pelican was hurt and stuck on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Troopers came to the rescue

An injured pelican walking into traffic on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Thursday was rescued by troopers and road rangers.

Troopers were called to the top of the bridge around 5:10 p.m. where the pelican with injured wings was walking in lanes of traffic, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Together, road rangers and troopers blocked the pelican against the outside concrete barrier wall with their vehicles and were able to rescue the bird.

The pelican was taken to the South Skyway Fishing Pier where wildlife rescue professionals picked up the bird to later take it to Seaside Seabird Sanctuary in Indian Shores, according to FHP.

