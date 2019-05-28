Grads killed in Peru crash remembered at Southeast High

BRADENTON HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We are gathering more information on this developing story. Check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We are gathering more information on this developing story. Check back for updates.

As exam week started at Southeastern High School Tuesday morning, some students and school staff donned their bright orange and Hawaiian shirts to remember two recent graduates who died in an accident.

Albert Ales and Zachary Morris were killed in a motorbike crash in Peru, a news release from the School District of Manatee County said.

Students and staff wore Hawaiian or orange shirts Tuesday to honor and remember Ales and Morris. The two young men had recently graduated from the school’s International Baccalaureate program.

Morris and Ales had started a “Floral Friday” tradition at the school, where students would often wear floral or Hawaiian shirts on Fridays, Sisemore said.

The two were great friends and were always together, Sisemore said.

On school grounds, students and staff gathered and released several white balloons into the sky.

Rosa Faison, Southeast High School principal said it had been an extremely hard day.

“My students are just torn apart,” Faison said at a news conference in front of the school Tuesday afternoon. “These two young men had a huge impact on our campus, our teachers.”

Both Cheri Greenhalgh, Spanish teacher and Nan Sisemore, English teacher at Southeast High School wore what they called crazy socks, with dinosaur designs on them in honor of Ales.

“I was fortunate to have both of these young men in class for multiple years and get to know them quite well. Their impact will be felt for years to come and their loss will be felt just as sorely,” Greenhalgh said.

She said there were a lot of heartache, tears, hugs, smiles and laughs among those gathered to remember Ales and Morris.

“The sudden loss of recent Southeast High graduates Albert Ales and Zachary Morris is a heartbreaking tragedy. Our prayers and condolences are with their families, friends, classmates and the entire Southeast High community,” Superintendent Cynthia Saunders said in a news release.

Greenhalgh said the two young men had unlimited potential.

“They were just stellar,” Greenhalgh said.

“Ninety percent of people in the world would not believe the talent that those two had and the potential that they had, just so far above and beyond what we perceive as teenagers today. They and the ones like them there are so many like them are the hope for our future and they’re the belief it will be a better world,” Sisemore said.

The two 18-year-olds were reportedly on their way to Saqsaywaman archeological park in Cusco on Friday when their motorbike collided with a public transportation bus Peruvian news outlet La República reported.

They were taken to a hospital but died as a result of their injuries.

“These boys will be missed we all love them and we’re all heartbroken right now,” Greenhalgh said.