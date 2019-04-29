Florida woman slapped man and stabbed the bed he was laying in to ‘shock’ him, cops say

Dumb Criminals: Florida Edition A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action.

A Pasco County woman is accused of stabbing a mattress near a sleeping man in an effort to sober him up, according to a complaint affidavit.

Deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence in the 7000 block of Hummingbird Lane in New Port Richey around 12:40 a.m. Sunday for a domestic disturbance, according to the affidavit.

There, a man told deputies he and Amber L. Grace, 39, were fighting when Grace allegedly slapped his face. The man went to the bedroom while Grace stayed in the living room.

When he woke up, the man saw Grace standing over him with a knife raised above her head, according to the affidavit.

Grace then stabbed the bed, the man told deputies. The affidavit noted deputies saw a “slice in the bedsheets where the victim’s head was laying” about four inches from the pillow.

Grace told deputies she slapped the man, saying he was drunk and she thought slapping him would “help his intoxication level,” according to the affidavit. She also allegedly admitted to stabbing the bed, and said she wanted to shock the man.

Grace faces charges of domestic aggravated assault and domestic aggravated battery.