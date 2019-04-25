Florida man dodges I-4 traffic, ducks under semi-truck to avoid cops. It didn’t work

Helicopter video shows Florida man dodge deputies on I-4 The Seminole County Sheriff's Office released helicopter footage of a chase through I-4 traffic. Deputies say Randolph Moses, 28, was involved in a fender-bender before he fled the scene and tried to avoid cops by ducking under a semi-truck on I-4. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Seminole County Sheriff's Office released helicopter footage of a chase through I-4 traffic. Deputies say Randolph Moses, 28, was involved in a fender-bender before he fled the scene and tried to avoid cops by ducking under a semi-truck on I-4.

A Florida man wanted on a parole violation was apprehended Tuesday, but not before he “made things a whole lot worse for himself,” deputies say.





The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office released helicopter footage of a foot pursuit across eight lanes of Interstate 4 traffic around 12:31 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Randolph Moses, 28, was involved in a slight fender-bender, but then, deputies say, he “bolted.”

The video captures Moses running across four lanes of eastbound traffic to reach the median. That’s when a sheriff’s deputy approaches Moses in a marked SUV. Traffic begins to slow at the commotion, but Moses ducks under a semi-truck trailer and continues weave through another four lanes of traffic on foot.

On the other side of the highway, Moses becomes stuck in the bushes and deputies are able to arrest him. Records show that Moses faces multiple charges related to the incident, including leaving the scene of a crash, resisting an officer and fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer.

A suspect wanted out on a parole violation out of Duval County made things a whole lot worse for himself. 28-year-old Randolph Moses was involved in a minor fender-bender and bolted. Our Alert team caught him running on to I-4, under a semi and into afternoon traffic! #WeAreSCSO pic.twitter.com/kTdZhhXVIc — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) April 24, 2019

Moses was wanted on a warrant out of Duval County for burglary, battery and resisting an officer without violence. He is being held without bond.