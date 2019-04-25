Florida
Florida man dodges I-4 traffic, ducks under semi-truck to avoid cops. It didn’t work
Helicopter video shows Florida man dodge deputies on I-4
A Florida man wanted on a parole violation was apprehended Tuesday, but not before he “made things a whole lot worse for himself,” deputies say.
The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office released helicopter footage of a foot pursuit across eight lanes of Interstate 4 traffic around 12:31 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Randolph Moses, 28, was involved in a slight fender-bender, but then, deputies say, he “bolted.”
The video captures Moses running across four lanes of eastbound traffic to reach the median. That’s when a sheriff’s deputy approaches Moses in a marked SUV. Traffic begins to slow at the commotion, but Moses ducks under a semi-truck trailer and continues weave through another four lanes of traffic on foot.
On the other side of the highway, Moses becomes stuck in the bushes and deputies are able to arrest him. Records show that Moses faces multiple charges related to the incident, including leaving the scene of a crash, resisting an officer and fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer.
Moses was wanted on a warrant out of Duval County for burglary, battery and resisting an officer without violence. He is being held without bond.
