While people across the country watched Tiger Woods win his fifth Masters Golf Tournament on Sunday, one person shared the winning moment in a big way thanks to a bet he placed at a Mississippi Coast casino.

Chhuch T. (no last name provided), of Tallahassee, Florida, put down a $7,000 bet on the tournament at Harrah’s Gulf Coast Casino in Biloxi. Chhuch picked Woods to win it all — and at 14-1 odds, the man turned that bet into a $98,000 payout.

It was the largest payout to date since sports betting began at the casino in August.

“I feel very blessed,” Chhuch told John Lindheimer, sports betting manager at Harrah’s, when he returned on Monday to collect his winnings.

A native of Cambodia, Chhuch said he moved to the United States with his family in 1998 when he was 12, and grew up in New Hampshire.

The hibachi chef said Tiger’s win shows “Anything can happen in this country.” When you’re down, he said, you’ve got to get back up — “Like Tiger.”

This was Woods’ first major golf title in 11 years, after overcoming personal and health issues.

Chhuch said he plans to spend part of his winnings to buy a cargo van and convert it into a home on wheels so he can travel across the country for a few months.

He also plans to hang out and play golf. But Chhuch said he can’t win a Master’s Tournament like Tiger.

“I’m glad he could do it,” Chhuch said.