Horses found in a small Florida yard without food or water, cops say. One horse was dead

Deputies say two horses, one of them dead for days, were found without food, water or shelter in this Riverview yard. One man is facing charges.
Deputies say two horses, one of them dead for days, were found without food, water or shelter in this Riverview yard. One man is facing charges. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

A Riverview man was arrested after deputies said they found horses, one of them dead, in a small yard without food or water.

Two full-grown horses were in the backyard of a Riverview home. The small 40-feet by 40-feet space was all they had, and there was no food, shelter or water for the horses, according to a tweet from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were told by neighbors the owner had not been seen for weeks, according to WTSP.

One of the horses was found dead, and had been dead for several days, according to the sheriff’s office.

Photos shared on Twitter of the second horse, who was still alive, showed it was thin and underweight. There was no grass, wire fencing was rolled up and lying on the ground and buckets in the dirt were empty.

According to WFLA News Channel 8, that horse is receiving veterinary care and was taken to a shelter.

David Middleton was arrested and faces charges of unlawful confinement or abandonment of an animal, according to WFLA.

