Florida councilwoman wonders if mayor has KKK ties after Confederate proclamation

Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn speaks at a news conference after a member of the City Council in the Central Florida city wondered if he was a KKK member when he proclaimed April 26 Confederate Memorial Day. Screen grab from WCJB

A Florida mayor faced backlash from an Ocala City Council member — and insinuations that he has Ku Klux Klan ties — after he designated April 26 as Confederate Memorial Day in the city.

Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn approved Confederate Memorial Day during a City Council meeting using a mayoral proclamation, which does not require input from members of the council, the Ocala StarBanner reports. But Mary Sue Rich, president of the council, spoke against the move moments before the meeting drew to a close.

“I’m not proud of you doing a Confederacy proclamation, standing up here in front of all these people in the city of Ocala — that turns my stomach,” Rich told Guinn in a recording of the meeting posted online by the City Council. “And when people say you’re a member of the Klu Klux Klan, I’m beginning to believe them — and maybe if you bought me a hood, I’d join.”

Guinn rejected accusations that he has ties to the white supremacist group during a news conference on Wednesday, WFTV reports.

“It was a subject that came up in 2015. I stood right here and said the following, and I’ll say it right now: I am not, I repeat not, in the KKK,” Guinn said at the news conference. “I never have been, I never will be and I despise and I hate everything that organization stands for. I don’t know how I can make that any more crystal clear than that.”

The hacking group Anonymous made those allegations against Guinn and a handful of other politicians in 2015, and the City of Ocala responded in a statement at the time saying “there is no validity to the accusation,” WTLV reported.

Rich asked at Tuesday’s meeting if Guinn did background checks on Nancy Bowden and Judy Delk, the women who accepted the proclamation. It had been proposed by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, according to WCJB.

Guinn said he didn’t do background checks. He said a woman who accepted the proclamation was “proud of what she stands for.” One of those women spoke at the meeting.

“We would just like to thank you for the recognition of our Southern heritage and history and to honor those that so valiantly fought to protect their homeland, their South, our Dixie,” Bowden said, according to the Ocala StarBanner.

Earlier in the meeting, several people spoke out against the mayor’s proclamation, according to a synopsis of the meeting posted by the city. Rich said the designation made her question the mayor’s fitness for office and added that she hopes someone runs against him.

At his follow-up news conference, Guinn listed past instances in which Confederacy-related proclamations were made by him and others, and there was no controversy.

“Not one word of a problem,” Guinn said of those previous instances, adding that he “was simply honoring the request of these folks to honor veterans who had died who were Confederate soldiers.”

Rich followed up with a news conference of her own about the proclamation.

“It is history, and that’s where it should stay — in the history book and the museums,” Rich said of the Confederacy in video posted on Twitter by a WFTV reporter. “I don’t think we need a special day in 2019 declaring Confederate Day in the city of Ocala.”

Ocala City Councilwoman Mary Rich is speaking out. She was not happy that the mayor presented a proclamation for Confederate Memorial Day, during last nights’ council meeting. pic.twitter.com/pUdYPPb0j3 — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) April 3, 2019

At Tuesday’s meeting, Rich also alluded to an earlier ordinance related to peace, which she said the mayor had rejected. Rich said the International Cities of Peace had asked that Ocala be made a “City of Peace,” but Guinn declined, WFTV reports.

“You can stand up here and give proclamations to everybody under the sun, but you couldn’t do one for a proclamation of peace?” Rich said at the meeting. “And I don’t think you deserve to be the mayor of Ocala.”

The text of the proclamation said “the month of April is the time which the Confederate States of America initiated and ended its four-year struggle for a sovereign and independent nation” and that “in proportion to its population the State of Florida lent more soldiers, sailors and livestock to the Confederate cause than any other state,” according to the StarBanner.