Three Florida children dead after they were found in a freezer, cops say

Three children died after they were found in a freezer at a Florida home.
The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office communications center received a 911 call Sunday evening reporting three children were found not breathing inside a chest freezer at a home on 173rd Place, according to the sheriff’s office.
When deputies and Suwannee County Fire Rescue personnel arrived, they found family members performing CPR on the children.
The three children, ages 1, 4 and 6, were taken to a hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Efforts to revive the children were not successful and all three died.
When investigators looked at the freezer, they found an after-market hasp was installed to secure a padlock on the freezer’s lid, according to the sheriff’s office. There was no padlock on the freezer.
Investigators believe when the children climbed into the freezer and the lid closed, the hasp fell shut and trapped the children inside.
Through a preliminary investigation and interviews with adults home at the time of the incident, investigators learned the children were playing in the yard when they climbed into a chest freezer for unknown reasons.
The freezer, which had recently been brought to the home, was not plugged in or brought inside, according to deputies.
The woman watching them was inside using the restroom at the time, according to the sheriff’s office.
When the woman went back outside, she could not find the children. She woke up another woman who was sleeping at the home and they looked around the property and an adjacent vacant home, according to the sheriff’s office.
They opened the chest freezer and found all three children inside, not breathing and called 911, according to the sheriff’s office.
The investigation is ongoing, but investigators say they do not suspect foul play at this time.
The case will be forwarded to the Third Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office for review and the Florida Department of Children and Families has been notified.
