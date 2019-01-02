Three people and three dogs found dead in Florida home, police say

Police are investigating after the bodies of three people were found in a Tarpon Springs home.
In a Wednesday morning news conference live-streamed to Facebook by WFLA News Channel 8, Tarpon Springs Police Maj. Jeff Young said they are investigating the deaths as a triple homicide.
Young said police were called to the home for a welfare check by a family member of one of the people who lived in there. Officers arrived at the mobile home on Juanita Way in The Meadows Mobile Home Park, 505 Anclote Blvd., just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
After more than one victim was found in the home, officers got a search warrant before going further, according to WFLA.
Investigators found the bodies of three adults in “advanced” stages of decomposition along with the bodies of three small dogs.
The medical examiner will take possession of the bodies and perform autopsies to determine cause, manner and time of death, Young said.
The identification of the victims has not been released.
Young said they do not believe this was not a random act.
“Right now it’s in the early stages of the investigations but all evidence does point toward the fact that these victims did know the suspect or suspects in this case,” Young said.
The investigation is ongoing and crews are working diligently, Young said.
