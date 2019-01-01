Florida

Massage therapist offered unwanted extras with too touchy massage, woman says

By David J. Neal

January 01, 2019 12:12 PM

Fondling and offering oral sex earned a Tampa-St. Petersburg area massage therapist a license restriction, according to the Florida Department of Health.

According to the Emergency Restriction Order (ERO) that came down Dec. 10, Cameron Kellogg, 32, worked for Opal Sands Resort in Clearwater when a woman the ERO calls “L.R.A.” lay down for a massage on Aug. 30.

Near the massage’s end, the ERO says, “Mr. Kellogg moved his hands down L.R.A.’s chest onto her bare breasts. Mr. Kellogg massaged L.R.A.’s bare breasts for approximately 5 seconds. Mr. Kellogg pinched L.R.A.’s nipples and offered to perform oral sex on L.R.A. L.R.A. shook her head “no” twice. Mr. Kellogg apologized to L.R.A. and ended the massage.”

Specifically, the ERO later says, Kellogg asked, “Do you want me to eat your -----?”

The ERO says L.R.A. reported the above to Opal Sands’ salon manager hours later.

Kellogg’s license, held since 2009, now is restricted to massaging men.

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  