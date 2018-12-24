This family’s cat has been missing since Hurricane Irma. Look who’s back for Christmas

Just in time for the holidays, a Sarasota family has been reunited with its long-lost cat.
Jerry, a domestic short-hair with brown fur and black stripes, went missing in September 2017 shortly after Hurricane Irma hit, according to Lost Pet Services, Inc., a non-profit based in Bradenton.
Nancy Pearson and family did all they could to find Jerry, searching on foot, hanging fliers, posting on social media and even offering a reward for his return.
Pearson’s son asked about Jerry every day up until a month ago, according to Patty Giarrusso, president of Lost Pet Services, Inc.
Then the family got a call from Sarasota County Animal Services. A concerned citizen had called SCAS to report a stray cat, and a microchip scan revealed it to be Jerry. He was found about three miles from his north Sarasota home.
“It is important to give others hope that their pets can be found and to spread the importance of microchips and ID tags,” Giarrusso said in an email.
Lost Pet Services offers free microchipping and IDs to residents of Manatee and Sarasota counties. Other services include financial aid for those struggling with shelter fees and emergency vet care for stray and injured pets. The non-profit also maintains a Facebook group where people can share information about lost and found pets.
Find out more at lostfoundpets941.com.
