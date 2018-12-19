Florida deputy believed to have killed 3 family members, then himself, sheriff says

Two women and a child believed to be related to a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office school security deputy are dead and the deputy took his own life, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.
The deputy killed himself near Plant City High School after he went onto the sheriff’s office radio and said he had caused harm to his family, according to Chronister.
Two adult women and one female child were found at two locations in Plant City. They succumbed to their injuries.
The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation into what they called a murder-suicide.
“Today I stand in front of you with an extremely heavy heart, saddened and disheartened about the events that occurred early this morning,” Sheriff Chronister told several reporters in a news conference Wednesday.
Around 6:42 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy got on the sheriff’s office radio channel and said he had “caused harm to his family” and was going to kill himself, Chronister said.
While on the radio, the deputy provided two addresses and said he had harmed people there.
A supervisor at the sheriff’s office got on the radio and tried to talk to the deputy in efforts to calm the situation.
During the radio transmission, Chronister said the deputy talked about how much he loved the sheriff’s office, and eluded to health and financial issues. However, he said, the sheriff’s office could not immediately confirm that and it will be part of the investigation.
The deputy was found off school property. Three deputies who found him made “every attempt possible to try to convince this deputy sheriff there was a different way,” but the deputy killed himself in front of them, according to Chronister.
Chornister said they believe the area where the deputy committed suicide was near one of the addresses he listed and happened to be near the school, but the incidents occurred off school property.
Investigators went to the addresses the deputy provided over the radio. At one was a woman and a female child, and at the other an adult female. Chronister said all three succumbed to their injuries.
No names have been released as investigators are notifying next of kin. The addresses of the incidents have not been released.
The deputy had just been hired back on to the sheriff’s office full-time. He had been hired in 1991, but retired two years ago. He was recently hired back to work security for an elementary school, Chronister said.
There was “no indication of any type” of behavioral issues, and the deputy had “glowing” recommendations, according to Chronister.
In September, another Hillsborough deputy killed his wife and committed suicide in Pasco County.
The sheriff’s office started a suicide awareness and prevention program that is set to start Jan. 1.
“We have to change the culture. We have to make that everyone knows it’s OK to ask for help,” Chronister said. “So we’re working dilligently here at the sheriff’s office to make sure our employees are aware of that as well.”
