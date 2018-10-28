Pilot with loaded gun in carry-on bag arrested at Florida airport

A pilot was arrested at a Florida airport Friday after TSA officials found a loaded gun in his carry-on suitcase, documents show.
Brian Andrew Machtemes, who lives in Minnesota, was arrested Friday at Southwest Florida International Airport, according to jail records. He was released Saturday afternoon on $5,000 bond.
Machtemes is a Sun Country Airlines pilot, CBC News reported. According to TSA rules, only unloaded firearms in locked containers are allowed in checked baggage, not carry-on luggage.
According to WINK News, Machtemes had a KEL-TEC .380 pistol loaded with six rounds of ammunition in his bag. When questioned by X-ray operators he said he forgot the weapon was inside.
Though Machtemes is licensed to have the gun in his home state, he’s not licensed to carry it in Florida, according to ABC 15.
Comments