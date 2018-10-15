A Florida man got angry with his mother. He attacked her with sausages, cops say

When a Bradenton man got angry at his mother, he responded by hurling sausages at her, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Hermes Phillip Callijas-Gasperin, 22, was arrested a week ago and charged with domestic battery. As of Monday morning, he remained in custody at the Manatee County jail on a $750 bond, according to jail records.
At about 8 p.m. Oct. 8, Callijas-Gasperin’s mother called deputies to the home they share in the Sunset Village mobile home park, 3715 14th St. W., Bradenton.
The mother reported that she and her son had been in the kitchen together when he asked her to make him something to eat, according to a probable cause affidavit. She told him that she would in a few minutes, because she was busy in that moment. But this angered Callijas-Gasperin, and he began throwing sausages at her, hitting her in the eye with one, grabbed her by the neck and pushed her backwards, she told deputies.
Callijas-Gasperin gave deputies a different account.
According to Callijas-Gasperin, he was in the kitchen when his mother walked in and bumped into him. He got mad and threw the rest of the sausages he was eating at her.
Callijas-Gasperin didn’t think he had done anything, deputies noted in the report, and he told them that he wouldn’t have reacted that way had she just apologized.
Deputies did not observe any marks on Callijas-Gasperin’s mother from the incident, but did note and photograph bruises that she claimed were from prior incidents with her son.
This is not the first time that Callijas-Gasperin has been charged with domestic battery, according to court records. In May, Callijas-Gasperin’s stepfather called 911 and deputies responded to their Palmetto home. Callijas-Gasperin got angry when he was caught smoking marijuana by his stepfather and told that was allowed in their home.
That time Callijas-Gasperin reacted by pushing his stepfather, nearly knocking him off the front porch, according to a probable cause affidavit. Callijas-Gasperin was arrested and charged with domestic battery, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.
The domestic battery charge was later dropped but Callijas-Gasperin pleaded no contest to the remaining charges last month and was sentenced to credit for his time already served in the county jail — a total of 37 days.
