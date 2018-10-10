Gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum blasts attack ads

Florida’s Panhandle scrambled to ready for its worst hurricane strike in at least a decade as Michael gained power overnight, on track to strike somewhere near Panama City Wednesday afternoon as a dangerous Category 4 system.
Parts of Florida could begin feeling tropical storm conditions tonight as Hurricane Michael moves across the Gulf of Mexico today, on course to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle or Big Bend as a powerful Cat 3 storm Wednesday.
Davie public information officer Mark Leone talks to the press after police cleared Nova High School's lockdown in Davie. Nova High and the schools in the surrounding area were placed on lockdown by police as they responded to a shooting threat.
Opa-locka police are investigating an alleged road rage incident along Northwest 135th Avenue in which the driver of a car shot a truck driver in the face after the two vehicles collided Friday morning.
Miami-Dade Police are investigating a possibly fake viral video at Miami’s Flea Market USA that shows a green-haired woman with shooting into a man’s car and taking a child out of the backseat before speeding off.
A black bear cub got its head stuck inside a giant jar of Herr's Cheese Balls in Lake County, Fl. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission came to the rescue, using a catch pole to steady the jar and let the bear cub pull its head free.