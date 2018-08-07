FAU cancels summer commencement ceremony because of ‘a credible threat’

Florida Atlantic University’s summer 2018 commencement ceremony that was scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday has been canceled after the school received “what law enforcement considers a credible threat,” the school announced via social media.
The Boca Raton campus’ student union was evacuated around 4:50 p.m. as text warnings, Tweets and Facebook posts spread the news.
Tuesday morning’s summer 2018 commencement went off without any problem.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.
