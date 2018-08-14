Voters wait their turn to vote on Election Day on Tuesday November 8, 2016 at Precinct 317 in Hialeah.
Voters Guide

Get to know the candidates and races before the Aug. 28 primary election

By Miami Herald Staff

August 14, 2018 04:49 PM

Read about the major candidates, races and referendums in Miami-Dade, Miami, Aventura, Hialeah, Miami Beach, Miami Gardens and South Miami before the August 28, 2018 Florida primary election. This list will be updated frequently. For recommendations from the Miami Herald Editorial Board, click here.

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

United States Senator:

  • Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
  • Rick Scott

Representative in Congress, District 23:

  • Joseph “Joe” Kaufman
  • Carlos J. Reyes
  • Carla Spalding

Representative in Congress, District 26:

  • Carlos Curbelo
  • Souraya Faas

Representative in Congress, District 27:

  • Elizabeth Adadi
  • Bruno A. Barreiro
  • Angie Chirino
  • Stephen Marks
  • Michael Ohevzion
  • Maria Peiro
  • Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera
  • Maria Elvira Salazar
  • Gina Sosa

Governor:

  • Don Baldauf
  • Ron DeSantis
  • Timothy M. Devine
  • Bob Langford
  • John Joseph Mercadante
  • Bruce Nathan
  • Adam H. Putnam
  • Bob White

Attorney General:

  • Ashley Moody
  • Frank White

Commissioner of Agriculture:

  • Matt Caldwell
  • Denise Grimsley
  • Mike McCalister
  • Baxter Troutman

State Representative, District 115:

  • Vance Aloupis
  • Jose Fernandez
  • Carlos Daniel Gobel
  • Rhonda Lopez

State Representative, District 116:

  • Daniel Anthony Perez
  • Frank E. Polo Sr

State Representative, District 119:

  • Juan Fernandez-Barquin
  • Enrique Lopez
  • Analeen “Annie” Martinez
  • Bibiana “Bibi” Potestad

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

Representative in Congress, District 26:

  • Demetries Andrew Grimes
  • Debbie Mucarsel-Powell

Representative in Congress, District 27:

  • Kirsten Rosen Gonzalez
  • Matt Haggman
  • Michael A. Hepburn
  • David Richardson
  • Donna Shalala

Governor:

  • Andrew Gillum
  • Gwen Graham
  • Jeff Greene
  • Chris King
  • Philip Levine
  • Alex “Lundy” Lundmark
  • John Wetherbee

Attorney General:

  • Sean Shaw
  • Ryan Torrens

Commissioner of Agriculture:

  • Nicole “Nikki” Fried
  • Jeffrey Duane Porter
  • Roy David Walker

State Senator, District 36:

  • David Perez
  • Julian Santos

State Representative, District 103:

  • Cindy Polo
  • Rick Tapia

State Representative, District 105:

  • Javier Estevez
  • Ross Hancock

State Representative, District 108:

  • Joseph Beauvil
  • Roy Hardemon
  • Dotie Joseph

State Representative, District 113:

State Representative, District 115:

  • James Linwood Schulman
  • Jeffrey Solomon

ALL REGISTERED VOTERS

Representative in Congress, District 24:

  • Ricardo De La Fuente
  • Frederica S. Wilson

State Senator, District 38:

State Representative, District 109:

  • James Bush III
  • Cedric McMinn

Circuit Judge 11th Judicial Circuit Group 8:

  • Elisabeth Espinosa
  • David C. Miller

Circuit Judge 11th Judicial Circuit Group 14:

  • Vivianne del Rio
  • Renee Gordon
  • Louis V. Martinez

Circuit Judge 11th Judicial Circuit Group 25:

  • Yery Marrero
  • Joe Perkins

County Judge, Group 2:

  • Rosy Anette Aponte
  • Kristy Nuñez

County Judge, Group 32:

  • Lizzet Martinez
  • Christopher “Chris” Pracitto

County Judge, Group 33:

  • Olanike “Nike” Adebayo
  • Eleane Sosa-Bruzon

County Judge, Group 40:

  • Michael Barket
  • Elena Ortega-Tauler

County Judge, Group 43:

  • Milena Abreu
  • Miguel “Mike” Mirabal

County Commissioner District 2:

  • Jean Monestime
  • Dorrin D. Rolle

County Commissioner District 6:

County Commissioner District 8:

County Commissioner District 10:

County Commissioner District 12:

School Board Member District 2:

School Board Member District 4:

Community Council 8 Subarea 82:

  • Anastasios “Stasi” Kamoutsas
  • Caroline Williams

Community Council 8 At-Large:

  • A.D. Lenoir Sr
  • Fredericke Alan Morley

Community Council 10 Subarea 106:

  • Anays “Annie” Acuna
  • Francisco J. Lago

Community Council 11 Subarea 114:

  • Christian E. Cevallos
  • Christian David Sweeny

Community Council 12 Subarea 122:

  • Patrick C. Kelly
  • Matteo Marchetti

Community Council 12 Subarea 125:

  • Morgan Elizabeth Anderson
  • Elliott Noel Zack

MUNICIPAL RACES AND BALLOT MEASURES

