Get to know the candidates and races before the Aug. 28 primary election

Read about the major candidates, races and referendums in Miami-Dade, Miami, Aventura, Hialeah, Miami Beach, Miami Gardens and South Miami before the August 28, 2018 Florida primary election. This list will be updated frequently. For recommendations from the Miami Herald Editorial Board, click here.
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
United States Senator:
- Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
- Rick Scott
Representative in Congress, District 23:
- Joseph “Joe” Kaufman
- Carlos J. Reyes
- Carla Spalding
Representative in Congress, District 26:
- Carlos Curbelo
- Souraya Faas
Representative in Congress, District 27:
- Elizabeth Adadi
- Bruno A. Barreiro
- Angie Chirino
- Stephen Marks
- Michael Ohevzion
- Maria Peiro
- Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera
- Maria Elvira Salazar
- Gina Sosa
Governor:
- Don Baldauf
- Ron DeSantis
- Timothy M. Devine
- Bob Langford
- John Joseph Mercadante
- Bruce Nathan
- Adam H. Putnam
- Bob White
Attorney General:
- Ashley Moody
- Frank White
Commissioner of Agriculture:
- Matt Caldwell
- Denise Grimsley
- Mike McCalister
- Baxter Troutman
State Representative, District 115:
- Vance Aloupis
- Jose Fernandez
- Carlos Daniel Gobel
- Rhonda Lopez
State Representative, District 116:
- Daniel Anthony Perez
- Frank E. Polo Sr
State Representative, District 119:
- Juan Fernandez-Barquin
- Enrique Lopez
- Analeen “Annie” Martinez
- Bibiana “Bibi” Potestad
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
Representative in Congress, District 26:
- Demetries Andrew Grimes
- Debbie Mucarsel-Powell
Representative in Congress, District 27:
- Kirsten Rosen Gonzalez
- Matt Haggman
- Michael A. Hepburn
- David Richardson
- Donna Shalala
Governor:
- Andrew Gillum
- Gwen Graham
- Jeff Greene
- Chris King
- Philip Levine
- Alex “Lundy” Lundmark
- John Wetherbee
Attorney General:
- Sean Shaw
- Ryan Torrens
Commissioner of Agriculture:
- Nicole “Nikki” Fried
- Jeffrey Duane Porter
- Roy David Walker
State Senator, District 36:
- David Perez
- Julian Santos
State Representative, District 103:
- Cindy Polo
- Rick Tapia
State Representative, District 105:
- Javier Estevez
- Ross Hancock
State Representative, District 108:
- Joseph Beauvil
- Roy Hardemon
- Dotie Joseph
State Representative, District 113:
State Representative, District 115:
- James Linwood Schulman
- Jeffrey Solomon
ALL REGISTERED VOTERS
Representative in Congress, District 24:
- Ricardo De La Fuente
- Frederica S. Wilson
State Senator, District 38:
State Representative, District 109:
- James Bush III
- Cedric McMinn
Circuit Judge 11th Judicial Circuit Group 8:
- Elisabeth Espinosa
- David C. Miller
Circuit Judge 11th Judicial Circuit Group 14:
- Vivianne del Rio
- Renee Gordon
- Louis V. Martinez
Circuit Judge 11th Judicial Circuit Group 25:
- Yery Marrero
- Joe Perkins
County Judge, Group 2:
- Rosy Anette Aponte
- Kristy Nuñez
County Judge, Group 32:
- Lizzet Martinez
- Christopher “Chris” Pracitto
County Judge, Group 33:
- Olanike “Nike” Adebayo
- Eleane Sosa-Bruzon
County Judge, Group 40:
- Michael Barket
- Elena Ortega-Tauler
County Judge, Group 43:
- Milena Abreu
- Miguel “Mike” Mirabal
County Commissioner District 2:
- Jean Monestime
- Dorrin D. Rolle
County Commissioner District 6:
County Commissioner District 8:
County Commissioner District 10:
County Commissioner District 12:
School Board Member District 2:
School Board Member District 4:
Community Council 8 Subarea 82:
- Anastasios “Stasi” Kamoutsas
- Caroline Williams
Community Council 8 At-Large:
- A.D. Lenoir Sr
- Fredericke Alan Morley
Community Council 10 Subarea 106:
- Anays “Annie” Acuna
- Francisco J. Lago
Community Council 11 Subarea 114:
- Christian E. Cevallos
- Christian David Sweeny
Community Council 12 Subarea 122:
- Patrick C. Kelly
- Matteo Marchetti
Community Council 12 Subarea 125:
- Morgan Elizabeth Anderson
- Elliott Noel Zack
