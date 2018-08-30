Gillum win continues breakthrough year for black candidates
Andrew Gillum’s primary victory in Florida is the latest in a series of high-profile triumphs for black Democratic candidates running for governor, joining Stacey Abrams in Georgia and Ben Jealous in Maryland.
Ron DeSantis, the Republican nominee to become Florida’s next governor, has been accused of using a “racist dog whistle” during a TV interview after saying that voters would “monkey this up” by electing his liberal African-American opponent.
The March For Our Lives movement, which was started by student survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, has grown to a national movement. The group has been to more than 25 cities and raised about $5 million dollars.
Six men were detained by Miami Beach Police on Sunday after openly carrying guns to South Pointe Park Pier. Police released the men after determining they were within their state rights to the carry the guns.
Muhammad Farooqui, 13, the son of Saima Farooqui, who is running for State House Representative of District 96 in Broward County, speaks about helping his mother on the campaign trail on Sunday, June 10, 2018.
With Nancy Pelosi in town Thursday, Miami Democrats were mixed on whether they'd support the party's House minority leader in Washington as the next Speaker should the party take back the lower chamber in the mid-term elections.
Sen. Marco Rubio defended President Donald Trump's message of unity in his State of the Union address Tuesday night, even amid a divided Congress and America. "We should all be unified behind the common purpose of solving problems, even if we're