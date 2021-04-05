Sheriff’s office: Wichita woman killed while walking on road

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of a vehicle accident Sunday evening that killed a 43-year-old woman in Sedgwick County.

Deputies responding to the scene at around 10 p.m. learned that a northbound Toyota Camry struck Kandy Fairchild of Wichita as she was walking in the northbound lane of Broadway near the intersection with 119th Street South, the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Fairchild died at the scene. The 23-year-old driver of the Camry and her adult passenger were not injured.