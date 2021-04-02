Ivey declines to discuss election plans

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday declined to say if she will seek another term in office in 2022.

Ivey, 76, said it was not the time to discuss the matter when asked by an al.com reporter if she will run for re-election.

“We're busy getting (COVID-19) shots in arms, and we are busy working on the prison system and other major issues that have been long neglected in our state. My plate is pretty full right now, and it's just not time to make that decision known,” Ivey said.

The question came after Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth told CBS-42 that he will not run for governor if Ivey chooses to run for re-election.

“If Governor Ivey wants to run for re-election for governor, I will not run against her for governor,” Ainsworth said.

Ivey, who had been lieutenant governor, became governor in 2017 when then-Gov. Robert Bentley resigned as he faced an impeachment push.

Ivey won a full term in office in 2018 after defeating Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.