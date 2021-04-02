National Politics

Man dies after being shot by Muncie police during chase

The Associated Press

MUNCIE, Ind.

A man shot by police during a chase and gun battle in east central Indiana has died of his wounds, authorities said.

Jonathan Levi Allen, 28, a former Muncie resident who most recently resided in Wichita, Kansas, died sometime following the March 3 shooting, authorities told The Star Press on Thursday.

Indiana State Police said Allen was shot in the head by a Muncie officer and crashed his SUV into a parked vehicle.

Muncie officers responding to a report of a suspect in an SUV firing gunshots tried to pull the vehicle but Allen didn't stop and a short pursuit ensued before police ended it because school buses were nearby. The chase resumed when authorities learned Allen was holding a female passenger against her will in his vehicle, state police said.

“The suspect began firing multiple gunshots from the SUV towards officers and civilians,” state police said in a news release.

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said he will review the state police investigation of the chase and shooting.

  Comments  

National Politics

Woman shot by police to be jailed after hospital release

April 02, 2021 10:33 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service