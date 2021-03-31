St. Louis County settles lawsuit over fatal police chase

St. Louis County has agreed to pay $400,000 to settle a lawsuit over the death of a man killed in a police chase.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a judge on Tuesday approved the settlement with Elon Miles, whose 23-year-old son, Christopher Miles, died Jul 21, 2016, when the chase ended in a crash.

Miles was a passenger in a fleeing Chevrolet Impala that struck two other vehicles, causing all three to catch fire. The driver of the Impala, 25-year-old Darnell Brown, also was killed.

Police say Brown fled after officers tried to stop him for failing to use a turn signal.

The Impala also struck a parked pickup truck and a moving SUV driven by a 36-year-old man. That man suffered severe burns and has a pending lawsuit against the county.

County Counselor Beth Orwick declined comment.