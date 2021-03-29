Mississippi bill would allow home delivery of alcohol

Mississippi would join a majority of states in allowing home delivery of alcohol, if Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signs a bill that legislators are sending him.

The House and Senate agreed Sunday on the final version of House Bill 1135. It would allow home delivery of beer, wine or hard liquor. Delivery people must be at least 21, and buyers must prove they are at least that old.

Among those backing the proposal for alcohol delivery is the grocery delivery service Shipt,

A Reeves spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a question Monday about whether he will sign the bill. If he does, it would become law July 1.

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States said in a news release that 30 states and the District of Columbia allow home delivery of alcohol from liquor stores or other retail businesses. It said 24 states allow home delivery of alcohol from restaurants or bars.