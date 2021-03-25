Armed man fatally shot by police at Forest Park restaurant

A man who witnesses said showed up at a suburban Chicago restaurant waving a handgun was fatally shot by police on Wednesday night, authorities said.

In a news release, Forest Park Police said the man walked into a Jimmy John's restaurant, and dropped a pistol on the floor. Then the man, began waving the gun, saying, “Please don't make me do this now” before he walked outside with the weapon in his hand.

Officers had responded to the scene at about 7:50 p.m. and when the man stepped outside he was shot by police, Deputy Chief Ken Gross said.

In the release, the department said that when the man stepped outside, “shots were fired” but the release does not say whether the man exchanged gunfire with officers. It does say, however, that officers were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The man was also rushed to a nearby hospital, and pronounced dead at 8:23 p.m., according to the news release. His name has not been released.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.