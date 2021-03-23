Police respond to reports of gun at California veterans home

The Veterans Home of California in Yountville, seen in 2018 after a shooting that killed four. Police on Tuesday responded to the home for reports of a person with a gun, according to the California Highway Patrol. AP file

Police in Northern California's Napa County responded to a report of a woman with a shotgun at a veterans home Tuesday but said there were no indication of shots being fired.

California Highway Patrol and “multiple allied agencies immediately responded and are currently conducting an extensive search via ground and air in an attempt to locate the possible subject," CHP spokeswoman Fran Clader said in a statement. “There have been no reports of any shots fired or any additional reports of the subject."

Police sent out an alert at 8:20 a.m. warning people to avoid the area around the Veterans Home of California-Yountville.

It's the largest veterans home in the U.S. and houses some 1,000 older or disabled veterans from World War II to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, according to the California Department of Veterans Affairs.

The agency responded to a request for comment by referring to the CHP statement.

In 2018, a veteran killed three staff members, all of whom were mental health workers, at a treatment facility on the grounds of the veterans home.

Albert Wong, 36, shot the workers in the head with a rifle, then used a shotgun to kill himself. Prosecutors at the time said Wong was upset that he had been kicked out of a residential treatment program for post-traumatic stress syndrome on the grounds of the veterans home.