Supreme Court to consider reinstating death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said it will consider restoring the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, accepting an appeal filed by the Trump administration.

Tsarnaev, one of the brothers convicted in the 2013 terrorist attack, had his death sentence thrown out last summer after an appeals court in Boston ruled that the judge at his trial failed to ensure the jury would not be biased against him.

Trump’s Justice Department, which executed 13 federal inmates in his last few months in office, intervened and asked the high court to review the case. It’s unclear how the Biden administration will deal with the case since the president opposes capital punishment.