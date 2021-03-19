Deal says city would report officer resigned voluntarily

A Kansas City suburb agreed to report to a statewide oversight agency that a former officer who killed a teenager in 2018 as he was backing a minivan out of his family’s garage left voluntarily for personnel reasons.

The Kansas City Star reports that it obtained the severance agreement for former Overland Park officer Clayton Jenison from Overland Park on Friday. The document's release came one day after a judge sided with the paper in its lawsuit against the city and ruled that the agreement must be disclosed under the Kansas Open Records Act.

Jenison, who was paid $70,000 through the agreement, didn’t face charges for fatally shooting 17-year-old John Albers. The officer had responded to the home because the teen was believed to be suicidal.

In a news release Friday, the city wrote that the agreement “allowed the City to end Jenison’s employment quickly and decisively without a lawsuit, which could have resulted in Jenison remaining an employee of the City and the additional costs of litigation.”

The teen’s family previously reached a $2.3 million settlement with the city in a wrongful death lawsuit.