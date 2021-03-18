Biden orders flags lowered to honor victims of ‘senseless’ Atlanta spa shootings

President Joe Biden ordered flags at all federal buildings in the U.S. and abroad flown at half-staff Thursday to honor the eight people killed in shootings at three spas in Georgia this week.

In a presidential proclamation, Biden said flags shall remain lowered at the White House and other federal buildings through sunset on March 22 “as a mark of respect” for the victims of the “senseless” shooting spree in the Atlanta area on Tuesday.

Six of the victims in Tuesday’s assault were Asian American women, but local law enforcement officials say the suspected shooter, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, does not appear to have been motivated by racial animus. Rather, officials say Long told investigators he has an “addiction to sex” and frequented some of the targeted spas.

Still, federal investigators have not ruled out a racial aspect, especially given an uptick in hate crimes against Asian Americans since last year.

In a tweet late Wednesday, the president said he and first lady Jill Biden “are keeping everyone impacted by the shootings in Atlanta in our prayers.”

“We don’t yet know the motive, but what we do know is that the Asian-American community is feeling enormous pain tonight,” he wrote. “The recent attacks against the community are un-American. They must stop.”

Biden was initially expected to travel to Atlanta on Friday to promote his recently enacted $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

However, in light of Tuesday’s tragedy, the White House said Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will postpone that event.

“They will instead meet with Asian-American leaders to discuss the ongoing attacks and threats against the community, meet with other local leaders, and also visit the Centers for Disease Control to receive an update from the team of health and medical experts helping lead the fight against the pandemic,” the White House said in a statement.