Gaffney Police chief announces retirement effective April 1

A South Carolina city will soon need a new police chief.

Gaffney Police Chief Chris Skinner said Wednesday that he's retiring from the city's police department. Skinner released a statement Wednesday, saying his retirement will be effective April 1, WSPA-TV reported.

Skinner said he was honored to have served Gaffney for more than 30 years.

“I have had the privilege of serving as the Chief for the last three years,” the statement said. “I really appreciate the hard work and dedication of each of my officers and coworkers who have helped me to make this a better city, and I congratulate them on their hard work and accomplishments.”

Skinner replaced Richard Turner, who retired from the post after more than three decades of service. City officials have not said what their plans are in finding Skinner's replacement.