Lawsuit seeks to avoid bills for unsuccessful impeachment

Days after a Kentucky legislative panel announced bills totaling more than $60,000 for the people who unsuccessfully tried to remove the governor, attorney general and a lawmaker from office, attorneys for the unsuccessful petitioners have filed a federal lawsuit.

The suit filed Monday seeks to strike down the state law under which the three groups of petitioners were billed, saying it violates their Constitutional rights, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. Among other things, the lawsuit says it penalizes the petitioners for the content of their speech.

State law says anyone who brings an unsuccessful impeachment petition is responsible for the costs associated with it.

“The law requires us to tax these costs. That’s what we’ve done,” Rep. Jason Nemes, a Louisville Republican who chaired the impeachment committee, said last week.

The committee decided last month to recommend against impeaching Gov. Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron and concluded that House members are not able to be impeached.

Petitioners against Beshear were being asked to pay $42,444, according to the committee. Petitioners against Cameron were facing a $7,597 bill, while petitioners against state Rep. Robert Goforth were facing a $12,457 bill.

The lawsuit asks a judge to bar collection of impeachment costs and strike down the law.

“The law has a clear chilling effect on those who wish to bring concerns to the legislature and to hold their elected officials accountable,” the lawsuit states.